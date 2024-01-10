DC, Maryland & Virginia Forecast: Heavy rain leaves parts of Annapolis, Alexandria swamped in floodwaters

Residents across the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas are cleaning up a day after a powerful storm system slammed the region and swamped parts of Annapolis and Alexandria in floodwaters.

Heavy rain flooded roadways and damaging winds downed trees and power lines, leaving thousands without service.

Schools across the area closed, delayed opening times, or dismissed students early Tuesday and Wednesday as the storm created hazardous driving conditions on roads and highways along the I-95 corridor.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Water flooded streets along City Dock in downtown Annapolis.

A Coastal Flood Advisory remained in effect Wednesday morning as the threat of flooding remained in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard was in Annapolis on Wednesday morning where water flooded streets along City Dock in the downtown area. Parts of Main Street and Compromise Streets were closed due to the high water. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley says flooding from Tuesday’s storm was the third worst in the city’s history.

In Alexandria, FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said the Potomac River crested at about a foot and a half above flood stage, spilling water into Old Town businesses and homes.

