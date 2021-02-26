DC, Maryland and Virginia report over 1 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19
WASHINGTON - Over one million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, according to health department data.
Of the 1,061,885 who are fully vaccinated, 587,990 people are in Virginia, 426,984 are in Maryland and 46,911 are in D.C.
There are over 993,000 cases of the coronavirus currently in D.C., Maryland and Virginia and over 16,800 people in the three locations have died from COVID-19.
