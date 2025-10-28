DC man’s lawyers say MPD hid details of federal agent shooting

The Brief Lawyers for Philip Brown, a D.C. man shot at by a federal agent during a traffic stop, are accusing police of a cover-up and demanding bodycam footage be released. The shooting occurred October 17 on Benning Road after Brown was pulled over; an HSI agent fired three shots but missed, and charges against Brown were later dropped. MPD denies a cover-up, saying an internal investigation began immediately, while activists urge Mayor Bowser and Councilmember Brooke Pinto to take action.



Lawyers for a D.C. man shot at by a federal agent during a traffic stop earlier this month are demanding answers and transparency from police and the mayor’s office — also claiming there was a cover-up of the shooting.

What we know:

Lawyers and several community activists on Tuesday called on Mayor Muriel Bowser to end MPD’s working relationship with federal agents — and to stop its cooperation with the Trump administration.

The case they’re highlighting happened 11 days ago in the 3900 block of Benning Road.

On the night of October 17, 33-year-old Philip Brown was pulled over by D.C. police — working with federal agents — for having heavily tinted windows.

During that traffic stop, police say Brown’s car rolled toward officers. MPD says an agent with HSI — Homeland Security Investigations — fired at least three shots at the car, missing Brown.

Photos show two of the bullets hit the front passenger seat — which was empty.

Criminal charges against Brown were later dropped.

Now, his lawyers say they want any body-worn camera footage released — and for the federal agent who fired the shots to face charges.

They’re also accusing MPD of a cover-up, claiming the initial police report makes no mention of shots being fired.

"We have no evidence or information whatsoever about who these officers are — and if they’re still patrolling the streets. If they’re still on the force. If they still have a weapon. And so this is a very serious community issue that needs to be addressed now," said attorney E. Paige White.

"You can’t be part of a ‘Make America Safe Again’ initiative when you’re shooting at unarmed people in a routine traffic stop. The feds aren’t making D.C. streets safer — they’re making them more dangerous," said attorney Bernadette Armand.

The other side:

Bowser’s office today declined to comment.

D.C. Police, however, say there was no cover-up of the shooting — and that an Internal Affairs investigation began the same night as the incident.

MPD says because the shooting did not involve one of its own officers, the department is not required to release any body-worn camera footage without a court order.

Local perspective:

Activists are also calling on Councilmember Brooke Pinto — who chairs the Council’s Public Safety Committee — to look into the matter.

Her office says she’s deeply concerned by the allegations and plans to review the case.