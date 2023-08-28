DC man who stabbed mother of his child nearly 30 times with pliers sentenced to 22 years

A D.C. man will spend more than 22 years behind bars after he was convicted of brutally assaulting a former romantic partner, stabbing her nearly 30 times in front of their child.

In April 2023, the Department of Justice announced that 47-year-old Anthony Braxton was found guilty of assault with intent to kill while armed, stalking and other charges in connection to the November 2017 stabbing.

On Monday, Aug. 28, he was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

According to investigators, on Nov. 4, 2017, Braxton showed up at the victim’s house, once again violating a restraining order she had taken out against him. The restraining order had been issued by a D.C. court on Oct. 16, 2017.

Investigators said Braxton went up to her in broad daylight and began stabbing her with a pair of needle nose pliers while their child watched. She suffered nearly 30 separate stab wounds and was rushed to Howard University Hospital where she ultimately had to have surgery to save her right hand.

Evidence showed that Braxton violated the court-issued order more than 500 times between Oct. 16, 2017 and Nov. 4, 2017.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves and the Metropolitan Police Department’s Acting Chief Pamela Smith commended the work of the investigators and the prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.