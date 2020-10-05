DC man who admitted to father’s killing escapes custody
WASHINGTON - A Southeast D.C. man who admitted he shot his father to death in 2017 has escaped custody and is on the loose, according to police.
Bernard Coleman III was at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital awaiting sentencing when he escaped on Sunday, according to police.
The 27-year-old is 6 feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
If you can help police locate Coleman, call (202) 727-9099.