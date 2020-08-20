Reward for information on suspect in Davon McNeal’s murder increased to $55K

article

D.C. police say the reward for information on one of the men suspected in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Davon McNeal has increased to $55,000.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

D.C. police have already made several arrests, but 25-year-old Marcel Gordon of Southeast has eluded them.

They say Gordon should be considered armed and dangerous.

ONLY ON FOX 5: Mother of 11-year-old shot and killed in DC speaks out

Two federal agencies, the ATF and the FBI, contributed $25,000 to the reward.

Advertisement

READ MORE: DC police make 2nd arrest in killing of 11-year-old Davon McNeal

The family says McNeal was getting a cellphone charger while attending the cookout in Southeast.

The boy’s mother – a violence interrupter – told FOX 5 that he’d been caught in the middle of a neighborhood dispute.

According to Crystal McNeal, her son had just arrived at the cookout around 9:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Cedar St. SE. She said Davon had just stopped by to pick up a cell phone charger.

Davon had just finished sixth grade at Kramer Middle School.

Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 if you have any information on this case.