DC man who admitted to father’s killing arrested days after escaping custody

article

A Southeast D.C. man who admitted he shot his father to death in 2017 has been arrested days after escaping custody, according to police.

Bernard Coleman III was at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital awaiting sentencing when he escaped on Sunday.

READ MORE: DC man who admitted to father’s killing escapes custody

Police say at around 4:12 a.m. on Wednesday, suspects approached and assaulted a person inside a residence in the 400 block of Chapin Street, SE, while armed with a taser and a knife.

The suspects then reportedly restrained the person and forced them into the basement of a residence before taking property and a vehicle, according to police. One of the suspects then fled the scene.

Police say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

William Edwards, 22, was arrested and was charged with Armed Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Meanwhile, following an investigation conducted by a detective, Coleman was apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshals Service. He has been charged with has been charged with Armed Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Theft One (Stolen Auto), and Theft Two in connection to this offense.

Coleman was also charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with Escape from Institution or Officer in connection to his reported escape from St. Elizabeth's on Sunday, according to police.