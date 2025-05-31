DC man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing woman in Southeast: police
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A D.C. man is wanted for a shooting that left one woman dead in Southeast.
The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s help to locate a wanted suspect.
The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Mercury Ford of Southeast, D.C. He is currently wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant for first-degree murder while armed.
On Tuesday, May 27, around 12:41 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Pitts Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult woman, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. After all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.
The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Tequila Parker of Southeast, D.C.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.