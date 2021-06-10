DC man used Facebook post to lure victims into gun-point carjacking in Wheaton: cops

A D.C. man facing charges after he allegedly responded to a Facebook post in order to lure his victims into a carjacking in Wheaton.

According to Montgomery County police, 20-year-old Markeith Dwayne Jones agreed to buy a vehicle from the two victims via Facebook and then met with them at a shopping center in Wheaton.

Once they met with him around 10:23 p.m. Wednesday night, he reportedly held them up at gunpoint and drove off in their BMW.

Police caught up with the stolen vehicle around 10:30 p.m. in Silver Spring. They say Jones was driving toward D.C.

Once in D.C., Jones ran from police.

D.C. police recovered a gun Jones reportedly threw into a trashcan during the chase.

They say Jones is currently in custody in D.C. for the weapons charge. He was charged in connection with the Wheaton carjacking via a warrant.

