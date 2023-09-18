DC man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing woman in front of her young daughter; sentencing set for November

A D.C. man pleaded guilty to charges in the fatal 2021 stabbing of a woman who was fighting with his girlfriend.

Christian Monge, 26, pleaded guilty on Sept. 13 to voluntary manslaughter while armed after 30-year-old Brittanie Clark, a mother of three, was stabbed to death.

Police say Clark was killed in the Fort Totten neighborhood on Aug. 31, 2021.

As part of his plea, Monge admitted that his girlfriend accused Clark of hitting on him and asking about him in a romantic way.

Monge’s girlfriend attacked Clark in front of bystanders, including several children. After the assault ended between the two women, Monge stabbed Clark 13 times in front of two children, including Clark’s young daughter.

Monge will be sentenced on Nov. 20 by Judge Robert Okun.



