DC man gunned down in Germantown, Montgomery County police say
GERMANTOWN, Md. - Montgomery County police are looking for a suspect after a D.C. man was shot to death in Germantown Saturday night.
Emergency crews responded to the scene on Great Seneca Highway between Grey Eagle Court and Grotto Lane around 10:30 p.m. after a driver reported finding a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, the man died at the scene.
Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Dwayne Anthony Stanley.
If you can help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-5070.