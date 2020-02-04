DC man gunned down in Germantown, Montgomery County police say

Montgomery County police are looking for a suspect after a D.C. man was shot to death in Germantown Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Great Seneca Highway between Grey Eagle Court and Grotto Lane around 10:30 p.m. after a driver reported finding a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, the man died at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Dwayne Anthony Stanley.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-5070.

