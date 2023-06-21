DC man sentenced to more than 22 years in deadly 2020 Super Bowl Sunday triple shooting

A Washington, D.C. man has been sentenced after being found guilty in a 2020 Super Bowl Sunday shooting that left one dead and two others injured.

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that 30-year-old Glenn Dolford will spend 22 and a half years in prison for second-degree murder while armed, aggravated assault while armed and assault with a deadly weapon, for killing one man and shooting two others in February 2020. In addition to the prison term, the judge ordered five years of supervised release.

Police say on Feb. 2, 2020, Dolford opened fire on the streets of Southeast D.C. as crowds gathered to celebrate the Super Bowl.

Around 4 p.m. Dolford was driving through the 4000 block of 3rd Street in his dark-colored sedan when he saw three people were standing on the sidewalk talking about where they were going to go to watch the game. He slowed to a stop in the middle of the street and got out of the car with another individual and they both began shooting at the victims using rifle-style guns.

Raheem Murray, 26, was shot and killed on Feb. 2, 2020.





The victims were later identified as Marco Harper, who sustained two gunshot wounds and Corvell Hayden, who was able to get himself to the end of the block where he collapsed having suffered 10 gunshot wounds.

As the others fled, the third victim, 26-year-old Raheem Murray, fell to the ground. Prosecutors say Dolford then stood over Murray and from inches away fired another shot in the head. In announcing the sentence. Police found a total of 57 rifle cartridge casings at the scene.

Following his arrest, Dolford pleaded guilty on Feb. 17, 2023.