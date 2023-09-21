A D.C. man is facing 55 years behind bars after he pistol-whipped a man and shot another when an argument escalated at a Chevy Chase restaurant.

Officials say 29-year-old David Lee Brown III was convicted on charges of attempted voluntary manslaughter, first-degree assault, and use of a handgun Wednesday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC man faces 55 years in jail after pistol-whipping man, shooting another during fight at restaurant

Police say Brown III was at Clyde's Restaurant on November 14, 2022 when he and a woman got into an argument. Several people came to the woman's defense and a fight broke out.

Authorities say Brown pistol-whipped one man and shot another outside the restaurant. The fight then continued inside sending employees running for cover.

Both of the men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown III faces up to 55 years in prison when he is sentenced on November 20.