Clyde's of Chevy Chase shooting, assault leaves 2 hospitalized

Authorities say two people were hospitalized after a shooting at Clyde's of Chevy Chase early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. at the restaurant in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Montgomery County.

Police say the suspect shot one person and assaulted another. Both were hospitalized with what police are non-life threatening injuries.

The search for the suspect continues at this time. No motives in the shooting have been identified.