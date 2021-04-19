DC man discovers nearly 150 goldfish in abandoned pond

A property developer discovered more than 100 goldfish in an abandoned pond near a D.C. home.

The pond was set to be removed, so the developer contacted the Humane Rescue Alliance in an attempt to safetly remove and relocate the fish.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

A team spent two full days sifting through the pond water with nets to ensure each goldfish - 143 in total - was removed with care, according to a release.

The goldfish are now available for adoption as pets through the Humane Rescue Alliance.