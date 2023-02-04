DC man charged with abducting girlfriend dies hours after arrest at Northwest police station

article

A suspect who was charged for allegedly abducting his girlfriend at gunpoint in D.C., died while in police custody at a District holding cell, hours after being arrested.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers conducted a check of a suspect who was in custody at MPD's Second District police station in Northwest.

The officers conducting the check found a man was unconscious and not breathing. Police said the officers immediately requested paramedics, administered Narcan, began performing CPR, and attempted to use a defibrillator to save the man.

Despite the efforts, D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators later identified the man as Marquez Parker, 44, of Northwest, D.C.

Police confirmed to FOX 5 that Parker was arrested on Thursday at 6:45 a.m., just over 3 hours before his death, in connection with the alleged abduction of his girlfriend.

Back on July 27, police claimed that Parker forced the woman into a vehicle against her will outside their residence in the 2900 of Van Ness Street Northwest. Police were initially alerted the situation by the victim's family members and friends after a live Instagram video was posted allegedly showing Parker pointing a gun at her.

The victim was later located safe.

Parker was charged with Armed Kidnapping (Gun) in that case.

According to MPD, the department's Internal Affairs Bureau is conducting an investigation into Parker's death.