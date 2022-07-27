DC police say woman abducted at gunpoint by boyfriend still missing after forced into vehicle

Authorities in the District are searching across the city for a woman they believe was abducted at gunpoint by her boyfriend early Wednesday morning outside their Northwest, D.C. home.

Police released an image of 30-year-old Selita Lee who they say was forced into a vehicle against her will outside of her apartment building in the 2900 of Van Ness Street around 3:40 a.m. by her boyfriend, 44-year-old Marquez Antonio Parker.

Selita Lee (DC Police)

Officers were apparently alerted to the situation by Lee’s family members and friends after a live Instagram video was posted allegedly showing Parker pointing a gun at her.

Police responded and spoke with witnesses who say they saw Parker force Lee into the vehicle.

At a press conference Wednesday, Commander John Haines said officers located the empty vehicle later in the morning in 3600 block of Ames Street. Haines said it appeared Parker initially tried to force Lee into the trunk of the vehicle before putting her in the back seat.

Police have called Parker a person of interest in the abduction and released surveillance camera images of him from the incident.

‘We are begging the public’s help for anything they can do to try to help us locate them," Haines said adding investigators are very concerned for Lee’s safety.

Marquez Parker (DC Police) Expand

Anyone with information about the location of Lee and/or Parker is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.