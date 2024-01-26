DC man builds LEGO replica of Dulles International Airport in 9 months

A D.C. man dedicated nine months to making a Lego replica of Dulles International Airport last year.

The Lego builder is no other than Richard Paules, who calls himself a "part-time Lego masterbuilder." Paules has created a number of Lego replicas, including the Biden-Harris Inauguration and the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. All of his Lego masterpieces can be viewed on his Instagram account.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) decided to purchase the replica and display it at Dulles.

The replica was recently transported to Dulles with the help of Paules and can be viewed in the Main Terminal by the West Security Checkpoint.