DC man arrested with nearly $4K of stolen Lululemon merch in car

A D.C. man is behind bars after police found nearly $4,000 worth of stolen Lululemon merchandise in his car during a traffic stop.

According to police, the suspect was pulled over in the 3400 block of 12th Street, Northeast, on July 20 after an officer saw him commit a traffic violation.

When officers stopped the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Charles Mitchell-Baynes, they noticed his car was packed with women’s workout gear.

Further investigation revealed that Mitchell-Baynes had at least $3,800 worth of Lululemon products in his car, as well as illegal substances and paraphernalia.

He was arrested and charged with felony receiving stolen property and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

There has been a rash of robberies at the high-end athletic wear stores in the area.

READ MORE:

Detectives are still searching for four suspected thieves who robbed three Lululemon stores in less than two hours on Wednesday, July 17.

The first incident occurred at 10 a.m. at the Lululemon located in the 1900 block of 14th Street Northwest. MPD said suspects targeted the Georgetown Lululemon store on M Street just 30 minutes later. The third robbery took place around 11:30 a.m. at the Lululemon in the 1000 block of F Street Northwest.

The brazen crimes have been plaguing the stores for some time, and the Lululemon location on 14th Street NW closed its doors for good on Sunday, July 21 but the chain wouldn’t confirm to FOX 5 if the closure was crime-related .

In Arlington two weeks ago, thieves hit the Lululemon store twice in just one day , stealing thousands of pricey athletic wear.