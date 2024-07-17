Thieves steal thousands from multiple Lululemon stores in DC: police

Detectives are searching for four suspected thieves who robbed multiple Lululemon stores on Wednesday, committing three thefts in less than two hours.

The first incident occurred at 10 a.m. at the Lululemon located in the 1900 block of 14th Street Northwest.

About 30 minutes later, Metropolitan Police Department detectives believe the suspects targeted the Georgetown Lululemon store on M Street, where they stole merchandise including hats and shorts before fleeing without paying.

The third robbery took place around 11:30 a.m. at the Lululemon in the 1000 block of F Street Northwest.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects, who are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Photo via DC police

Police are urging anyone with information about the suspects to come forward. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.