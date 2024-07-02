Lululemon store robbed twice in Arlington just hours apart

Arlington County police continue to investigate after a Lululemon store was robbed twice in one day just hours apart.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Clarendon Boulevard around 5:09 p.m. on July 1, for the report of suspicious circumstances. Upon arrival, it was determined that two female suspects entered the business, collected merchandise and exited without paying.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene on foot and, despite a search of the area by responding officers, were not successful. Police describe suspect one as a short Black female with long braids wearing a white graphic t-shirt and flared jeans. Suspect Two is described as a short Black female wearing baggy jeans and a white t-shirt.

Police responded to the same area around 7:15 p.m. on July 1, just hours after a previous robbery. Upon arrival, it was determined three female suspects entered a business, collected merchandise and exited without payment. The suspects fled the scene on foot and a search of the area by responding officers was not successful.

Suspect One is described as Black female, between 20 – 30 years old with long braids wearing a blue jean jacket and black leggings. Suspect Two is described as a Black female, between 20 – 30 years old with short black hair, wearing a gray jacket and black leggings. Suspect Three is described as a Black female, between 20 – 30 years old wearing a black shirt and jean shorts.

FOX 5 reached out to police, and they stated the suspects are not described the same, but as part of the ongoing investigation, police will work to determine if there is a connection between the cases.

Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to contact police.