Arrest made in string of Lululemon store thefts as police investigate additional robbery

A D.C. man is in custody in connection to a string of retail thefts at Lululemon stores in the District as detectives investigate an addition robbery that was reported.

Authorities say they arrested 23-year-old Avante Demarco Greene during a traffic stop early Friday.

He is connected to robberies at stores on F Street and M Street.

Police have also released a surveillance image of the suspects they say stole merchandise from the store on 14th Street last Saturday.

That store was targeted again this past Wednesday. Lululemon stores in Georgetown and Penn Quarter were also robbed on the same day.

It is still unclear if all of these cases are connected. The shop on 14th Street is closing on Sunday. The company won't confirm if the closure is crime-related.