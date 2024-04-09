DC man arrested following barricade situation charged with attempted sexual assault

The suspect arrested following a barricade situation in Northwest D.C. over the weekend has been charged with holding a victim against their will and attempting to sexually assault them.

Charles Thompson Jr., 38, was taken into custody just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 following an hours-long standoff with police in the 3900 block of Davis Place, Northwest.

Police first responded to the Northwest D.C. apartment around 2:20 p.m. after the victim called 911 and told police they had been held hostage and sexually assaulted.

According to the victim, after going inside of the apartment on Saturday, April 6, Thompson brandished handgun, which was later determined to be a replica handgun, and attempted to engage in a forced sex act with the victim. When the victim refused, the suspect forced the victim to remain in the apartment.

After the victim escaped the apartment and phoned 911 on Sunday, responding officers attempted to convince Thompson to voluntarily exit his residence but he refused.

Officials declared a barricade and requested additional resources, including members of the Emergency Response Team.

At approximately 9:49 p.m., the suspect agreed to open his door and he was placed under arrest.

"One suspect is in custody without incident. We thank the community for their patience," officials posted to X just after 10:45 p.m.

Thompson has been charged with assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse, kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon.