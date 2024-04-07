Barricade situtation underway in Northwest DC, police say

D.C. police are working a barricade situation in the Glover Park neighborhood in Northwest.

Multiple officers are at the scene in the 3900 block of Davis Place, Northwest. Details on the suspect or cause of the barricade have not yet been released.

The Metropolitan Police Department's Emergency Response Team was called to the scene. They arrived with ballistic shields and weapons just before 4:30 p.m.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they work to resolve the incident.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

FOX 5 is at the scene gathering details. Check back for updates on this developing story.