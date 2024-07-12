DC man arrested, charged in April shooting death of teen

D.C. police have arrested and charged a man in an April shooting that left a teenager dead.

Authorities arrested 45-year-old Maurice Corbin on Thursday and charged him with first-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Dequan Garner.

Garner was found with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk of the 1500 block of North Capitol Street on April 30. He died at the scene.

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting.