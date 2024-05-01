Suspect wanted after 19-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting: police

A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Northeast D.C. Tuesday night.

D.C. police detectives say the deadly incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30 in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as 19-year-old Daquan Garner was pronounced dead at the scene by D.C. Fire and EMS workers.

Garner’s remains were transported to the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Police have not yet found a suspect in the shooting. Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information on the shooter. Call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.