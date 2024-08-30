DC Labor Day weekend 2024 weather forecast: Rainy & humid start; sunny & warm Monday

It’s hard to believe, but the 2024 Labor Day holiday weekend is here! This traditional end-of-summer weekend sees Washington, D.C. area residents hitting the road to bid farewell to the season.

Here’s a look at the DC Labor Day 2024 forecast:

Friday: Expect a cloudy day with cool temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Patchy fog, scattered showers, and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, with more storm chances in the evening.

Saturday: Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with high humidity ahead of a cold front expected to sweep the region from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Humidity will drop, but temperatures will remain hot, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Monday: The holiday Monday looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower-to-middle 80s. Expect lower humidity, making it the best day of the holiday weekend!

