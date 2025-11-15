DC curfew: MPD announces 2 extended-hours curfew zones for this weekend

The Brief The MPD has announced two new juvenile curfew zones for this weekend — one in Navy Yard and one in the U Street corridor. Curfew hours are extended in those zones, beginning at 8 p.m. The nightly citywide juvenile curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. is set to expire after 90 days.



The Metropolitan Police Department announced two more juvenile curfew zones in Washington that will be in effect this weekend.

Juvenile curfew zones

What we know:

The MPD announced two new juvenile curfew zones on Saturday — one in Navy Yard and one in the U Street corridor.

The U Street Corridor curfew zone is bound by V Street NW and Vermont Avenue NW to the north, Florida Avenue NW and 9th Street NW to the east, T Street NW to the south and 15th Street NW to the west.

A juvenile curfew zone in the U Street Corridor enacted on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Credit: Metropolitan Police Department)

The curfew zone in Navy Yard is bounded by Interstate 695 to the north, 8th Street SE to the east, the Anacostia River to the south and South Capitol Street SE to the west.

The Navy Yard zone includes places like Nationals Park and Yards Park.

A juvenile curfew zone in Navy Yard enacted on Nov. 15, 2025. (Credit: Metropolitan Police Department)

Both zones will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Nov. 16.

These zones are in addition to the citywide juvenile curfew that's in effect from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. seven days a week.

The backstory:

The recent curfews started in early November, after large disruptions involving kids, like one in Navy Yard on Halloween that erupted into violence.

The D.C. Council then extended a curfew order citywide, and gave MPD Chief Pamela Smith to designate additional areas around the city that will be subject to stricter curfew restrictions.

The curfew applies to anyone under the age of 18, with several exceptions, like being accompanied by a parent or guardian, commuting to or from work, and more.

What's next:

The current curfew order went into effect on Nov. 7, and was authorized for 90 days. The order is scheduled to expire on Feb. 6, 2026.

Next month the D.C. Council is expected to vote to potentially make the curfew permanent.