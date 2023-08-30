DC Jazz Festival returns to the Wharf: Here's what you need to know

The 19th Annual DC Jazz Festival is heading to the Wharf for Labor Day weekend. Here's how you can get tickets and everything you need to know.

This year's festival will feature more than 60 concerts along with "Meet the Artist" events in over a dozen neighborhoods across the city. DC JazzFest is a celebration that spotlights local, international, and national jazz talent.

"It’s fortunate that we have the DC JazzFest as a draw for people to experience Washington, D.C. over Labor Day weekend. Residents and visitors will look forward to capping off summer with incredible jazz and diverse music, while exploring DC’s neighborhoods, hotels, dining, waterfronts and more," said Elliott L. Ferguson, II, President and CEO of Destination DC.

How to get tickets?

As of Wednesday, only VIP tickets are available for the event. Although visitors can enjoy a number of jazz events across city. Jazz enthusiasts can also enjoy performances at Union Stage of some legendary talents.

Free tickets are still available to get an up close and personal look at some of the featured JazzFest artists during the "Meet the Artists" sitdown. Attendees will be able to join in on a conversation with a number of artists.

DC JazzFest tickets can only be purchased on the organizations official website or Ticketmaster, guests are warned to be aware of scams. All sales are final, non-transferable, and non-refundable.​

What to expect?

Attendees can look forward to a variety of performances and intimate moments. The headlining performance is no other than Grammy award-winning vocalist Gregory Porter.

DC JazzFest will also feature a performance by the mult-Grammy winning vocalist Samara Joy. DMV’s own will grace our stages, including saxophonist-bandleader Leigh Pilzer, and the dynamic Brazilian flavors of WAMMIE award-winning band Veronneau and many more.

The event will take place rain or shine.

How to get there?

DC JazzFest is expected to attract thousands of people, attendees are encouraged to take transit options. There are a total of 11 venues across the city where events will be taking place and can all be accessed on Metrotrail, Metrobus and D.C. Circulator.

The nearest Metro stop to The Wharf is L’Enfant Plaza and Waterfront Stations. Both L’Enfant Plaza (Blue, Orange, Silver, Green, Yellow lines) and Waterfront Station (Green line) are less than a 10-minute walk from the festival entrance.

Event restrictions and guidelines

All attendees are reminded that coolers, lawn furniture, chairs, or tents are not permitted. You may not bring your own alcohol to The Wharf and alcohol purchased at The Wharf may only be consumed where it was purchased. Alcohol may not be consumed on the Wharf Street promenade.