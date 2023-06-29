DC is the least patriotic city in America, survey says

This Fourth of July, visitors are expected to pack the nation's capital for America's 246th birthday. But a new survey claims that the District of Columbia is actually the least patriotic place in the country.

Casino industry website Casinos.com released its annual survey Thursday ranking the least patriotic U.S. states. Even though D.C. isn't actually a state, the survey put the nation's capital on top of the list.

Researchers for the site based the list on local searches for lyrics to the national anthem. They used Google Trends and searched for cities that didn't know the words to the "Star Spangled Banner," and well – D.C. was No. 1. Virginia came in 7th and Maryland came in 9th.

Travel expert Troy Petenbrink says patriotism, however, is the No. 1 reason people travel to D.C.

"Judging patriotism simply by whether or not you’re searching the lyrics of the national anthem, that’s just silly in my opinion," Petenbrink said. "Having been in Washington D.C. for more than 30 years, I can tell you this is one of the most patriotic cities I’ve ever visited!"

Most people FOX 5 spoke to Thursday think this poll is a wet firecracker.