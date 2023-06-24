Celebrating July 4th 2023: Your full guide to events in the DMV

There's no better place to celebrate the nation's birthday than in the capitol. Here are some options to help you celebrate July 4th in the D.C. area with a bang.

SMITHSONIAN FOLKLIFE FESTIVAL:

This annual festival highlights the culture of the Ozarks and "Creative Encounters." The festival will be open on Independence Day on the National Mall from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

NATIONAL INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE:

The annual National Independence Day Parade will include marching bands, floats, giant balloons, drill teams, and more. This event will be from 11:45 a.m. - 2 p.m. along Constitution Avenue NW from 7th Street NW to 17th Street NW.

TAKOMA PARK INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE:

The 4th of July Parade in Takoma Park will start at 10 a.m. on Carroll and Ethan Allen Ave. This year's parade theme is Celebrating Democracy in Takoma Park.

FOURTH AT THE WHARF:

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a fireworks show at the Wharf at 7 p.m. This VIP fireworks viewing will benefit the USO National Capital District.

43RD ANNUAL CAPITOL FOURTH CONCERT:

Check your local listings for a star-studded salute to Independence Day by Alfonso Ribeiro. The concert will feature performances from Chicago, Babyface, Belinda Carlisle, The National Symphony Orchestra, and more.

NATIONAL MALL FIREWORKS SHOW:

The National Park Service will be hosting its annual Independence Day fireworks celebration on the National Mall. The show will begin at 9:09 p.m. and launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

AN AMERICAN CELEBRATION:

Enjoy the annual Independence Day celebration at George Washington's Mount Vernon home. Visitors are welcomed to visit the estate's museums, enjoy views from the mansion's piazza, and stroll through the estates four separate gardens.