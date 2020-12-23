DC indoor dining ban goes into effect tonight at 10pm

The District will revert to banning indoor dining once again starting tonight at 10 p.m. in an effort to stall the resurgent novel coronavirus.

The ban is expected to remain in effect until Jan. 15 at 5 a.m.

Along with neighboring Maryland and Virginia, the District is combatting a spike in COVID-19 case numbers.

Some restaurants in Maryland are offering a legal challenge to similar indoor dining bans in their counties, but it’s unclear whether their counterparts in the nation’s capital will take the same stance.

In addition to the indoor dining ban, the District is placing new restrictions on a number of other facilities and businesses, including:

- Museums will close

- Libraries will close indoor service; patrons will still be able to pick up or drop off materials

- The Department of Recreation may only offer reservations for individual and fitness room sessions

- Non-essential businesses must telework, except in-person staff needed to support minimum business operations

- The D.C. Circulator National Mall route is suspended

