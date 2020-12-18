Restaurant Association of Maryland announces legal action to stop indoor dining ban

The Restaurant Association of Maryland has filed a lawsuit against Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties as well as Baltimore City regarding indoor and outdoor dining.

Marshall Weston, Jr., President & CEO of the Restaurant Association of Maryland said the goal is for indoor and outdoor dining to be restored.

"Without real evidence that restaurants are a source of COVID spread, these jurisdictions cannot shutter these restaurants and ask tens of thousands of servers, bartenders and other restaurants employees to shoulder the burden of losing their jobs in the hopes of slowing the spread of the virus," said Weston, Jr.

According to the CDC and local epidemiologist Dr. Amira Roess, indoor dining has been repeatedly linked to COVID-19 infections and outbreaks due to people taking off their mask to eat and drink. This lawsuit states the restaurants want to see that evidence and proof.

Since the start of the pandemic, Maryland’s restaurant and foodservice industry has lost approximately $1.4 billion in sales and has seen as many as 150,000 restaurant employees laid off or furloughed, according to the Restaurant Association of Maryland.

Fox 5 contacted Montgomery County and Prince George’s County for statement.

We are waiting to hear back from Montgomery County.

Here is Gina Ford, Prince George’s County Executive Communications Director, response:

"This unprecedented pandemic has presented serious and previously unimaginable challenges to communities across this nation, state and our County. We understand that a number of industries have been adversely impacted by this pandemic, to include the restaurant industry. For this reason, we have made efforts to provide financial assistance, dispersing $7.6 million to our restaurants alone through the Restaurant Resiliency Fund, and that does not include those who applied for and received funding from the $20 million Business Recovery Initiative. All of our efforts throughout this challenging time have been, not only to sustain restaurants, but to ensure they recover after COVID-19 leaves our community. Throughout this pandemic, we have worked in lock-step with our health officials to make difficult decisions to preserve the health and lives of Prince Georgians."

