Woman killed in DC double shooting: police
WASHINGTON - D.C. homicide detectives are on the scene after a woman and a man were shot in the 4900 block of G Street, Southeast on Monday night.
READ MORE: Body camera footage shows DC police fatally shoot man inside Southeast apartment
The woman was pronounced deceased shortly after being rushed to a local hospital, police say.
READ MORE: Suspect who tried to sexually assault woman at George Washington University arrested: DC police
Police responded to the scene after it was reported around 8:30 p.m.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Advertisement
They have not yet identified the victims, nor have they released any suspect information.