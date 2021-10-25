Woman killed in DC double shooting: police

D.C. homicide detectives are on the scene after a woman and a man were shot in the 4900 block of G Street, Southeast on Monday night.

The woman was pronounced deceased shortly after being rushed to a local hospital, police say.

Police responded to the scene after it was reported around 8:30 p.m.

They have not yet identified the victims, nor have they released any suspect information.