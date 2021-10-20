Suspect who tried to sexually assault woman at George Washington University arrested: DC police

D.C. Police say they’ve arrested a man who tried to sexually assault a women in a parking garage on the George Washington University campus.

Police began investigating the incident in the 2000 block of G Street, Northwest on Oct. 4.

They say the victim’s injuries were "significant," but not life threatening.

On Tuesday, they arrested 27-year-old Omar Williams, charging him with assault with intent to commit first degree sexual abuse while armed and aggravated assault while armed.

Police have also linked Williams to two other crimes, including an attempted theft at a business in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest on Aug. 30 and an attack and a robbery in the 1500 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest on Sept. 25.