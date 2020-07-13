DC hits a new milestone in COVID-19 fight: Zero deaths in 4 days

During the same weekend that Florida broke a grim record for the number of COVID-19 cases in a day, the District was on the cusp a more a welcome milestone.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

For the first time since DC recorded its first coronavirus related death on March 20, the nation’s capital went four days without a death.

READ MORE: Coronavirus case totals and deaths in the DMV

Mayor Muriel Bowser and her administration say they are still wary of a resurgence of the virus.

The District has recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases, and nearly 570 deaths since the outbreak began shortly before the spring season.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Florida reports largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt noted that although officials are pleased to see the streak of four days, fatalities tend to be a lagging indicator where the virus is concerned.

"While we are very happy to see no loss of life in the District when that occurs, we always see an increase in cases followed by an increase in hospitalizations followed by an increase in deaths. Each one of those indicators tend to lag by two weeks,” Nesbitt said.

