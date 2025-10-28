DC High Heel Race 2025: How to watch, road closures & more

The 38th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race kicks off Tuesday night in Northwest, D.C.

The backstory:

The race began on Halloween night in 1986 outside of JR's Bar and Grill on 17th Street. On that first of many races, 25 contestants entered and ran the one and a half blocks to Annie's Paramount Steak House and back down the street to JR's.

READ MORE: Why is Dupont Circle important to DC's LGBTQ community? A look back

What time is the 17th street high heel race?

What's next:

The festivities kick off at 5pm with music by DJ Alex Love followed by a live performance from local drag icon Cake Pop!.

The race itself kicks off at 9:00 p.m. Make sure to register for the race starting at 7:30 p.m.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is hosting this year's high heel race.

"After a successful World Pride, we are excited to host this very local event that really highlights the spirit and energy of DC," said Mayor Bowser. "We want people to come out to 17th Street, support each other, support the local businesses, and if you’re racing, don’t forget your heels!"

Parking restrictions and street closures

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.:

17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to O Street, NW

R Street from 16th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Corcoran Street from 16th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Q Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

Church Street from 16th Street and 18th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.:

17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to O Street, NW

Riggs Place from 16th Street to 17th Street, NW

R Street from 16th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Corcoran Street from 16th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Q Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

Church Street from 16th Street and 18th Street, NW

The following street may be intermittently closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. for public safety:

P Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

How to watch the DC High Heel Race

FOX 5 DC will be LIVE on 17th Street Tuesday evening for the race.

Influencer and FOX 5 contributor Tony P will be in attendance and streaming the race LIVE on FOX LOCAL and FOX 5's YouTube page starting at 9:00 p.m.

FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download.