DC gym sparks controversy with decision to put cameras in men's locker room

A new security measure involving locker room cameras at a local gym chain is raising some concerns among members.

An email shared with FOX 5 by a Vida Fitness member Tuesday states, "LC Locker Room Cameras: some of you have noticed the presence of new cameras in the locker and sink area of the men’s locker room. Though they are not fully installed, it is our plan to increase the visibility in those areas for safety and security purposes."

The email goes on to assure members that "monitoring of these specific areas will be discrete and only accessible by trained monitoring technicians. When the camera installation is near completion, I will send all members a detailed message regarding the project."

The email does not address what the safety and security concerns prompted the change, why the cameras are going into the men’s locker room, and whether this is happening at one location or multiple.

A member at the U Street location said he received the email, while a man who visited the Logan Circle location Tuesday said he noticed the cameras.

"This location, I don’t come to too often. My regular location is in Navy Yard. I’m not sure if it’s the same thing over there. I haven’t noticed, but here…I’m not a fan of cameras being in the men’s locker room," Ernest Shepard said. "People can take advantage of that. It doesn’t make me feel any safer from theft or anything like that. I’d rather just they not be there, try to protect my belongings the best I can."

Alex Duval has been a member for a few months and said because he lives so close to the Logan Circle location, he doesn’t use the locker room.

"It doesn’t bother me too much, because I don’t really change in there. I live close by, but I can see how it upsets some people," Duval said.

FOX 5 reached out to Vida Fitness multiple times Tuesday for clarification on the project and for a comment on the concerns, but we have not heard back as of this writing.