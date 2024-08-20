3 victims assaulted by large group in Northwest DC, suspect image released

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to search for a suspect involved in aggravated assault in Northwest, D.C.

MPD Searching for Northwest Assault Suspect

Officers responded to the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest, for a report of an assault on July 13, around 3:00 a.m. Three victims reported that they were approached by a large group. The group began assaulting the victims until bystanders intervened. All three victims were transported by D.C. Fire and EMS to a local area hospital for treatment.

A surveillance photo has been released of the suspect. Officers are asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured suspect. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.



