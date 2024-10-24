DC gas station worker in critical condition after shot in chest

A gas station employee is in critical but stable condition after she was shot in northeast D.C.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday at an Exxon gas station along Florida Avenue near Benning Road.

D.C. police say the woman was shot once in the upper chest. it is unclear what lead to the shooting.

Detectives describe the suspected shooter as a Black man armed with a handgun, 5'10’’ to 6'0’’ tall, wearing a dark-colored scarf that covered his mouth. He wore a long leather jacket, a black or tan hat, and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.