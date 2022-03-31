DC gas prices soar above national average

Gas prices continue to soar across the U.S. -- and in the nation's capital – they are surging well above the national average.

On Thursday, FOX 5's Bob Barnard spotted gas at $4.99 per gallon for regular and $5.99 per gallon for premium at an Exxon station in Northwest D.C.

AAA listed the national average for gas on Thursday as $4.225. In D.C., AAA listed the average price at $4.423 per gallon.

In Maryland, AAA says the average price is at $3.809 and in Virginia at $4.093.

President Joe Biden ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve for six months in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked as the U.S. and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.