DC Funeral Home Shooting: $25K reward; possible suspect vehicle captured on surveillance video

Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward after a person was killed, and three others were injured in what was believed to be a targeted shooting outside a Washington, D.C. funeral home Tuesday.

The shooting was reported around 12:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Benning Road outside the Stewart Funeral Home as a funeral for a homicide victim killed in March was ending.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said two men and two women were struck by gunfire. One of the men died at the scene. He was identified Tuesday night as 29-year-old Terrell Coghill. The other three victims were taken to nearby hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

"At this point, it appears that several people who were in the block were specifically targeted. We're unsure why that is," Contee said. "We're unsure why these people were targeted, more or less why they were targeted at a funeral. We don't understand that. We're looking for the community's help."

"We have not identified a gunman. But it appears that the individuals who were standing in the block were targeted for some reason. And that reason we're not sure," he said.

The possible suspect vehicle is described as a white Lexus IS350 with possible damage to the bottom of the front passenger door. Police say images of the vehicle were captured on surveillance video.

The funeral being held was for 24-year-old Stephon Carroll who was shot and killed on March 24 in the 4400 block of E Street in the southeast. Carroll's killing remains unsolved.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families who were targeted and impacted by today's unimaginable tragedy following a sacred ritual," said a statement from Stewart Funeral Home released Tuesday. "Stewart Funeral Home stands in solidarity to confront what is a national crisis of gun violence. At this time, we are unable to share additional details as today's shooting is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department. We implore local, regional and national leaders to take meaningful action to reduce gun violence and make our communities safer."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department's TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.