Man dead after 7 shootings across the District in less than 12 hours

DC Police say they are investigating seven shootings in the District since Thursday afternoon with one dead and multiple injured.

It has been a violent week in D.C. as five teenage boys were shot in four separate incidents in the span of 36 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday. One has now died, and the other four are expected to survive.

Congress St. SE

MPD says a call came in at 3:43 p.m. on Thursday for a shooting in the 1300 block of Congress St. SE. The victim is an adult male.

A second victim from the shooting also showed up at the hospital later on in the day, MPD confirms. He is also an adult male.

Police are on the lookout for a white sedan last seen traveling westbound in the 1200 block of Congress St. SE.

Galveston St. SW

One man is dead after a shooting in the unit block of Galveston St. SW. The call came in around 7:31 p.m. and the adult male victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have no lookout at this time.

E St. SE

Two adult males were shot around 8:39 p.m. on Thursday in the 4400 block of E St. SE. One man was located on the scene and one walked into a local hospital.

Police have no lookout at this time.

Hamilton St. NW

An adult male was shot in the 600 block of Hamilton St. NW around 8:47 p.m. on Thursday. Police have not provided suspect information.

Yuma St. SE

Three adult males were shot, and a juvenile female suffered a laceration after a shooting in the 100 block of Yuma St. SE around 10:09 p.m. on Thursday.

Police have no lookout at this time.

U St. SE

Police tweeted around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday that they are investigating a shooting int he 1500 block of U St. SE. No lookout has been provided at this time.

Anacostia Rd. SE

Police tweeted around 1 a.m. on Friday that they are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Anacostia Rd. SE. No lookout has been provided at this time.