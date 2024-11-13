DC forecast: Chilly Wednesday with rain expected Thursday

Bundle up! A dry and chilly Wednesday is expected across the Washington, D.C. region with morning temperatures in the 30s to low 40s and highs reaching only the 50s by the afternoon.

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda reports that temperatures will remain below average for this time of year, with mid-50s at best in the District and low 50s in other areas.

Overnight, temperatures will drop to the 30s and 40s, with increased cloud coverage ahead of a storm system bringing rain on Thursday. The day should start dry, but showers will move in from west to east by the afternoon. Rain is expected into Thursday evening and early Friday morning, so commuters should plan for wet conditions.

Friday will see rain tapering off, with a chance of brief sunshine later in the day. The weekend will be dry and slightly milder, with temperatures in the 60s. Early next week will be even warmer.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas noted that the dry streak officially ended on Sunday after 38 days without rain, the longest in Washington, D.C. history. Despite this, the region remains in a major drought.