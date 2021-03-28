DC firefighters rescue puppy stranded on railroad bridge

article

All in a day's work.

D.C. firefighters shared photos and video of a puppy they rescued Sunday off the Long Bridge railroad tracks over the Potomac River.

U.S. Park Police assisted with the rescue:

It's unclear how the puppy got stuck on the railroad bridge abutment, or who owns the dog.

The pooch is now in custody of U.S. Park police.

Advertisement

More photos and video from the scene show firefighters also stood by in a boat in case the dog in case it "wanted to take a swim."

Check out more images from the scene below: