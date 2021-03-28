Expand / Collapse search

DC firefighters rescue puppy stranded on railroad bridge

By David Matthews
D.C. Fire and EMS
FOX 5 DC
DC firefighters on Sunday rescued a puppy stranded on the Long Bridge railroad tracks over the Potomac River. (DC Fire & EMS)

WASHINGTON - All in a day's work.

D.C. firefighters shared photos and video of a puppy they rescued Sunday off the Long Bridge railroad tracks over the Potomac River.

U.S. Park Police assisted with the rescue:

 It's unclear how the puppy got stuck on the railroad bridge abutment, or who owns the dog. 

The pooch is now in custody of U.S. Park police. 

More photos and video from the scene show firefighters also stood by in a boat in case the dog in case it "wanted to take a swim."

