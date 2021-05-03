DC firefighters find unique solution for stolen doggie water bowls

At Engine Company 13 in Southwest D.C., they typically deal with fires or medical emergencies or maybe downed trees. But lately they’ve had to get creative to stop a thief.

Here’s the deal: the firefighters are dog lovers, so they’d put out bowls of water for the neighborhood pups, but time and time again, those bowls would go missing.

"We had some red plastic ones and then I bought a couple stainless steel ones. So six bowls total," firefighter Jason Siegel explained. "Who takes bowls? Why? You know, it just doesn’t make sense. I mean they’re dog bowls."

And that’s when he knew something had to be done.

Siegel googled "outside dog bowls" and came up with an idea, ultimately putting together a six-inch PVC drainage pipe, two 90 degree elbows, and a cap – you put the water in up top and pups can sip in down below. Siegel also strapped the contraption to a pole in front of the firehouse, making it tougher to steal.

So far, so good. Savannah Lyle came by with Jellybean, a corgi, and was impressed.

"I love it," she said. "I’m an engineer too so I like really appreciate the work."

Siegel’s theft-proof bowl has gotten some love on social media as well. After another firefighter posted a picture, replies poured in, including "That’s awesome!!" and "Too. Freaking. Cute."

Siegel said he’s thrilled and hopes to see more dogs at the firehouse, especially because the creative dog lover doesn’t actually have a dog of his own.

