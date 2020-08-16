DC firefighters crash wedding after blaze breaks out at Four Seasons hotel

article

A young couple will have stories to tell after a fire forced them to evacuate their wedding.

Then firefighters crashed the party.

The blaze broke out early Saturday evening at the Four Seasons hotel in Georgetown.

White smoke could be seen for miles from the top of the hotel.

Once inside, firefighters say they found the fire in the hotel's duct system.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the hotel made arrangements for two wedding parties and other guests nearby.

Two of the newlyweds seemed happy in photos firefighters shared despite their abrupt change of plans.