DC firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

FOX 5 has confirmed that a D.C. firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dabney Hudson, President of firefighters union Local 36, confirmed to FOX 5’s Paul Wagner that a a male firefighter tested positive for COVID-19. The department, Wagner says, has told an unknown number of firefighter to self-quarantine at home.

Engine Company 32 and 19, where the firefighter works, were cleaned thoroughly Tuesday morning, Wagner says.

