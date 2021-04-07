DC fire and rescue crews respond to Southeast after house collapse

D.C. fire and rescue crews responded to a neighborhood in Southeast on Wednesday after a two-story house collapsed.

A K-9 was deployed at the scene in the 400 block of D Street, Southeast, but there were no indications that anyone had been trapped in the rubble.

They say the home was under renovation when the collapse occurred, and structures on either side of it were compromised.

People in the neighborhood who might have been impacted were evacuated, but they were able to return once the incident was over.

