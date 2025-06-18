DC faces severe storm threat Wednesday as heat, humidity build across region

The Brief Pop-up thunderstorms may develop by early afternoon Wednesday, some possibly severe. Highs near 90 degrees and high humidity will create a muggy summerlike feel. A cold front Thursday could trigger more widespread storms into the evening.



Hot and humid conditions in the Washington, D.C. region Wednesday, with temperatures near 90 degrees and high humidity fueling chances for pop-up thunderstorms by the early afternoon.

Storms may develop early

What we know:

Patchy fog and mist, especially after early showers moved through areas north of D.C. The metro area starts with temperatures in the 70s.

Gloomy skies will gradually give way to sunshine through the day. Afternoon highs will range from the upper-80s to low-90s, with heavy humidity and muggy conditions.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says we can expect scattered thunderstorms to develop between noon and 4 p.m., earlier than the typical late-day storm activity. Some storms may become severe, bringing damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. The National Weather Service has placed the region under a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

Heat and humidity rise

A cold front is expected to move through Thursday, increasing the chances of more widespread and potentially stronger storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Thursday will again push into the upper-80s to the low-90s.

Summer officially begins Friday with sunshine, humidity and high temperatures in the 90s continuing through the weekend and into next week.

